Aaron Rodgers hints at how he's feeling about Packers signing Jordan Love

Everyone has been wondering how Aaron Rodgers feels about the Packers having drafted Jordan Love, and he’s yet to have gone on the record to talk about it.

He, in fact, may not say anything until this summer, when the players report for training camp — whenever that may be. If he fails to take the high road, then his comments could potentially be viewed as a distraction.

Still, he can’t be thrilled to now have a strong-armed quarterback sitting on the sidelines breathing down his neck during games. He’s very much a Type-A guy, and, like most Hall of Fam quarterbacks, he prides on being “the guy” a team rallies around.

And while we haven’t heard him directly address the team’s decision to draft Love, he did appear to react to how a Packers reporter has been covering it. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky spoke about the topic on “Get Up,” and Rodgers didn’t appear to agree with it. One of his former teammates, Brady Poppinga, put Demovsky on blast, with Rodgers then “liking” the tweet, as a show of support.

This is a bunch of BS! Rob, for you to pretend to be @AaronRodgers12 spokesperson is a joke! Aaron is a big boy. He isn't losing sleep over this. He is chilling, training and enjoying his off-season.He can handle the business of the @nfl. If anything he has mastered it. https://t.co/5TgOsgJKIh — Brady Poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) April 30, 2020

Rodgers than posted this on Instagram soon after, as if he was content with the Love addition, and wasn’t freaking out about it — echoing Poppinga’s thoughts.

Rodgers can say what he wants, but we all know how he’s really feeling inside. Still, him taking the high road is definitely the right move, as he knows anything else would be pouring gasoline on the fire.