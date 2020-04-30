Cowboys

Cowboys show faith in CeeDee Lamb by giving him Michael Irvin's jersey number

Cowboys show faith in CeeDee Lamb by giving him Michael Irvin's jersey number

Cowboys

Cowboys show faith in CeeDee Lamb by giving him Michael Irvin's jersey number

By April 30, 2020

By |

The Cowboys already had a pretty loaded wide receiver corps, yet they elected to draft Oklahoma product CeeDee Lamb anyway, given that he fell to them.

It’s certainly understandable, as many viewed Lamb to be a top-12 talent. When it’s all said and done, he could possibly emerge as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver in a few years, whereas Michael Gallup has been slow to develop.

The Cowboys’ got a steal in taking Lamb with the 17th overall pick, and they’re already throwing their support behind him. The team gave Lamb Michael Irvin’s No. 88 jersey number — high praise for their young star.

Giving Lamb the GOAT of Dallas receivers is a big statement by the team.

Cowboys, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home