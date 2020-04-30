Cowboys show faith in CeeDee Lamb by giving him Michael Irvin's jersey number

The Cowboys already had a pretty loaded wide receiver corps, yet they elected to draft Oklahoma product CeeDee Lamb anyway, given that he fell to them.

It’s certainly understandable, as many viewed Lamb to be a top-12 talent. When it’s all said and done, he could possibly emerge as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver in a few years, whereas Michael Gallup has been slow to develop.

The Cowboys’ got a steal in taking Lamb with the 17th overall pick, and they’re already throwing their support behind him. The team gave Lamb Michael Irvin’s No. 88 jersey number — high praise for their young star.

Cowboys rookie jersey numbers: 31 – Trevon Diggs

75 – Neville Gallimore

41 – Reggie Robinson II

63 – Tyler Biadasz

51 – Bradlee Anae CeeDee Lamb still being determined. Lamb said after the draft he was going to wear 10. Jerry Jones said he wanted Lamb to wear 88 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2020

Sounds like CeeDee Lamb will be wearing No. 88 for the Cowboys, following in the footsteps of Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2020

Giving Lamb the GOAT of Dallas receivers is a big statement by the team.