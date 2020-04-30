Islanders, Samuel Bolduc agree to terms on entry-level contract

Prospect Samuel Bolduc and the Islanders came to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The announcement came just after 11 a.m. and brings the 6-foot-4, 211-pound defenseman into the organizational fold for whenever hockey resumes. Bolduc was selected 57th overall at the 2019 NHL draft by the Islanders and is coming off a career year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Samuel Bolduc #Isles

2019 2nd RD pick (57th overall) 3 year EL contract

$842,500 cap hit / $925,000 AAV 2020-21: $700,000 Base + $92,500 SB + $132,500 PB

2021-22: $750,000 Base + $92,500 SB + $82,500 PB

2022-23: $800,000 Base + $92,500 SB + $32,500 PBhttps://t.co/fKcvfB3h4h pic.twitter.com/Bp3phyVMME — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) April 30, 2020

In 61 QMJHL contests, split between Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Bolduc recorded 43 points on 11 goals and 32 assists.

Bolduc, 19, would be eligible to play in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, but that may not occur until next season. Reports surfaced earlier this week that the AHL is likely going to cancel the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.