Joe Burrow already expects to become Bengals QB to start 2020 season

NFL teams that select players in the first round do so with the expectation that the guy will be able to start right away for them.

That is especially true for guys that are taken in the top 10, as teams hope those players can come in and make a difference right away.

And while quarterbacks, in the past, haven’t really started in the first game they’ve been on the roster for, that trend is beginning to change. Some of these guys have even been able to make an impact right away.

The Bengals hope LSU product Joe Burrow can do exactly that, as he was taken with the first overall pick last week. Not only that, he believes he’ll be able to win the starting job for the 2020 season right out of the gate.

Does #Bengals QB Joe Burrow expect to be the starter? “That’s my goal,” the No. 1 pick told RapSheet + Friends: “I’m going to work really hard to get there. That first snap of training camp I’m going to walk into that huddle super confident.” From 32:30: https://t.co/koKzqMSysn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

We agree, as the Bengals released Andy Dalton today, officially marking the advent of the Burrow era.