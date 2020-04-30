Patriots interested in signing Andy Dalton to solve QB issue

The Patriots elected not to draft a quarterback last week, but don’t think for a second that it means they’ll be entering their 2020 campaign with young Jarrett Stidham under center.

He’s entering only his second season in the league, and has yet to see action in a regular-season game, so it would be very uncharacteristic of Bill Belichick to have him installed as the starter.

And there’s still plenty of time to make sure that doesn’t happen, with Cam Newton floating around out there on the free-agent market. However, another player we’ve linked the Patriots to came available on Friday, and that could change things.

Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals on Thursday, and the Patriots — as well as the Jaguars — are reportedly interested in signing him.

The Jaguars and Patriots are among the teams interested in Andy Dalton, per a source. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) April 30, 2020

We could totally see it happening, and we believe when it’s all said and done, Dalton will be the Patriots’ Week 1 starter, if we had to guess.