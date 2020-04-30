Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Eric Sim

The HOVG Podcast: Eric Sim

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Eric Sim

By April 30, 2020

By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Eric Sim.

The outspoken former minor league player-turned-advocate talks to the boys about how he is staying active and in shape during the coronavirus pandemic, what he’s doing to help minor leaguers (and what you can do to help!) and shares his thoughts on current state of baseball and commissioner Rob Manfred.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Why I was broke as a minor league baseball player

Eric Sim sends minor leaguers gift cards to help where MLB hasn’t

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hall of Very Good
Home