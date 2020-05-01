53-year-old Mike Tyson goes nuts throwing punches in sparring session, shows he's still got it (Video)

It’s been over 15. years since Mike Tyson fought in the ring, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t still have it.

Sure, Tyson’s main focus may now be on his business — a cannabis-centric ranch — but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has couch lock. And he sure isn’t lazy, helping to dispel the narratives about the power plant.

Tyson may be a daily cannabis user, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t find the time to work out. We know that because video of a sparring session recently surfaced, and he showed that not only does he have the same power that made him famous, but also a surprising amount of speed.

He’s still got it. We sure wouldn’t spar with him — let alone get in the ring against one of the best power-punchers the sport has ever seen.