Five easy tips for winning your MMA bets

It is one thing to be a big fan of MMA; it is a completely different thing to bet successfully on the sport. Even if you’re a lifelong MMA follower and you know all about how Dana White became the president of UFC back in 2001 or how Khinchegashvili won gold in men’s wrestling at the 2016 Olympics, there’s still no guarantee that you’ll win an MMA bet if you were to bet on one.

But with the right playing strategies, winning in MMA is just as guaranteed as winning in any other sport.

So without much ado, here are some of the best MMA betting tips that can help increase your chances of winning.

Shop before you drop

First and foremost, you need to cultivate the habit of “line shopping” if you ever want to win at MMA betting. Because, unlike in other sports betting, like Judi bola – where the odds on games at one bookie are not too different from the odds at other bookies – the odds on fights vary significantly depending on where you look.

In fact, line shopping is your best bet for finding flawed lines. Once a given oddsmaker posts odds that significantly undervalue one fighter, “sharps” will jump on this odds and will jump on it hard. But as more bets start pouring on this fighter, the oddsmaker will adjust the odds on the other fighter to encourage more bets on him.

We recommend that you bookmark the MMA sections of a sports betting website like ibet44id.org and check-in with them daily to see how the odds on fights unfold.

Create a well-defined strategy or be a sucker

The only strategy you need to survive in the world of MMA betting is this: stick with fights involving fighters you know. I know that may sound a little bit cliché, but trust me when I say that it’s the most difficult thing to do in MMA.

The reason is that when you want to bet on a certain fight in MMA, there are usually some undercard bouts that precede this match. Not that you have an interest in these bouts, though. But sometimes the hints you get from the so-called professional gamblers, the internet buzz around these undercard fights, and the fact that the likely winner is almost always evident to everyone might tempt you into throwing a few bets at these fights.

But please don’t!

Unless betting a few nickels is enough to hold your interest, don’t bet on or against fighters you don’t know. Instead, always stick with betting on fights that involve those fighters you can say a thing or two about.

Styles make fights

One of the commonest mistakes made by most MMA punters is the act of placing bets on fighters based on their popularity, ranking, and previous records. But for someone who’s looking to win their bets more often than not, you can’t just throw your money on fighters based on these factors. There is more to a fight than just the history of the fighter.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from history, it is that anyone can get caught. Just ask Conor McGregor. There are different styles in a typical MMA sport, and one fighter’s style might be another’s weakness. So, before you bet on whether fighter A will brush aside fighter B, you need to first decide on how the style of A is likely to fare against the style of B.

Don’t always bet against the dogs

It is normal to follow the public and back the favorites every time. But, in reality, favorites don’t win all the time. Not to mention that if you want to make some cool fortune from betting in the long run, then you’re going to need to bet against the favorites at some points. You just need to find the perfect situation that presents the value.

Don’t even go near the heavy favorites

Unless you include a heavy favorite in a parlay bet, heavy favorites often lack value. If you’re a betting newbie, it might seem logical to bet on the fighter that’s expected to win. But for a seasoned bettor, betting on a heavy favorite who’s only going to offer you a few odds is not worth the risk. Because they know that in MMA, all it takes is a lucky punch by an underdog, to send the champ, along with your bankroll, crashing down the canvas.

If, at all, you must bet on the heavy favorites, please do so in a parlay bet, that is, in combination with other wagers.