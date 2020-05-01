UND Hockey: Is there Hope?

Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans! I know I am a little late, but the University of North Dakota hockey team has released the 2020-21 schedule.

Of course, we may have to put an asterix* next to it. In the next few months we will find out if what kind of a season we’re going to have. According to the Grand Forks Herald, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is discussing different scenarios on how they’re going to proceed. (Crosses fingers and prays.)

“We’re optimistic that the 2020-21 season can be played as already scheduled,” Commissioner Josh Fenton told the Grand Forks Herald. “Having said that, we in the conference office are putting together alternative plans — both financial and scheduling options. “Until we have some clarity on what the impact of the virus is across the country, and certainly in areas where NCHC members are located, what decisions will come regarding in-person learning at colleges and universities across the country, any and all scheduling options are probably on the table.”

I think for now we’re in a wait and see situation. Today, according to the New York Times, some scientists believe a vaccine might already exist.

UND Hockey 2020-21 Schedule

Manitoba vs. UND (exh.) Oct 3 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

UND at Bemidji State Oct 9 (Fri) Bemidji, Minn.

Bemidji State vs. UND Oct 10 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Penn State vs. UND Oct 17 (Sat) Nashville, Tenn.

Minnesota vs. UND Oct 23 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Minnesota vs. UND Oct 24 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

UND vs. Cornell Oct 30 (Fri) Ithaca, N.Y.

UND vs. Cornell Oct 31 (Sat) Ithaca, N.Y.

St. Cloud State vs. UND Nov 6 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

St. Cloud State vs. UND Nov 7 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

UND vs. Denver Nov 13 (Fri) Denver, Colo.

UND vs. Denver Nov 14 (Sat) Denver, Colo.

Miami vs. UND Nov 20 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Miami vs. UND Nov 21 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Niagara vs. UND Nov 27 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Niagara vs. UND Nov 28 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Omaha vs. UND Dec 4 (Fri) Omaha, Neb.

Omaha vs. UND Dec 5 (Sat) Omaha, Neb.

USNDT vs. UND Dec 12 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Northern Michigan vs. UND Jan 2 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Northern Michigan vs. UND Jan 3 (Sun) Grand Forks, N.D.

Colorado College vs. UND Jan 8 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Colorado College vs. UND Jan 9 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Minnesota Duluth vs. UND Jan 15 (Fri) Duluth, Minn.

Minnesota Duluth vs. UND Jan 16 (Sat) Duluth, Minn.

Denver vs. UND Jan 22 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Denver vs. UND Jan 23 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

Miami vs. UND Jan 29 (Fri) Oxford, Ohio

Miami vs. UND Jan 30 (Sat) Oxford, Ohio

UND at Western Michigan Feb 12 (Fri) Kalamazoo, Mich.

UND at Western Michigan Feb 13 (Sat) Kalamazoo, Mich.

Minnesota Duluth vs. UND Feb 19 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Minnesota Duluth vs. UND Feb 20 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

UND vs. Colorado College Feb 26 (Fri) Colorado Springs, Colo.

UND vs. Colorado College Feb 27 (Sat) Colorado Springs, Colo.

Omaha vs. UND Mar 5 (Fri) Grand Forks, N.D.

Omaha vs. UND Mar 6 (Sat) Grand Forks, N.D.

NCHC Quarterfinals Mar 12 – 14 TBA

NCHC Frozen Faceoff Mar 19 – 20 St. Paul, Minn.

NCAA Regionals Mar 26 (Fri) Fargo, N.D.

NCAA Frozen Four Apr 8 (Thu) Pittsburgh, Pa.

Links

Yay! Finally, we have some good news. Another school is adding men’s college hockey team to the Division I ranks. This week, Long Island University (which debuted a Woman’s team this past season) announced they’re rolling out a Men’s college hockey program. LIU is a member of the NEC conference. For all other sports, they’re in the same league as Robert Morris University and Merrimack College.

BREAKING NEWS! LIU Announces Addition of Men’s Ice Hockey @LIUMHockey https://t.co/h7IIXz3L6D — LIU Athletics (@LIUAthletics) April 30, 2020

OT Rules Change?

The NCHC is pushing to have the NCAA change their overtime rules. Currently, all but two leagues (Hockey East and ECAC) play five-on-five over time, if the game is still tied, the game officially ends in a tie. In conference games, play continues, next three-on-three overtime, and finally, a sudden death shootout if the game is still tied. The NCHC would like the NCAA to eliminate the five-on-five overtime and adopt a three-on-three overtime format.

Along with this change, there’s also a discussion of adjusting the Pairwise Rankings accordingly. If a team lost in the three-on-three OT, they might not come away empty-handed. I’ll be watching this to see how this shakes out.

Fenton explained, “The question is how the three-on-three will count toward the RPI. I don’t think anybody is proposing a model that would have 100 percent (value) going to the three-on-three winner or zero percent to the loser. This is where the conversation gets hung up. In the 60 (regulation) minutes, it’s all or nothing. If you go to three-on-three, both teams are getting something. If you have a winner in the three-on-three, that winner should get something slightly more than the loser — some type of weighting.”

I am all for this format. I’d like to see college hockey adopt this rule. Once you get to the three-on-three OT, you could award one point for a loss and two points for an OT win.

What does everyone think of this ideal that the NCHC is proposing to go straight into the 3×3 OT… and for it to be used in all games w/ an RPI/PWR adjustment? https://t.co/nIxeLrrIEi — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 30, 2020

Remember, wash your hands, social distancing and be safe. – Goon.