Jadeveon Clowney would 'love' to play for Jets

It sure looks like Jadeveon Clowney’s tenure with the Seahawks has come to an end.

Jarran Reed just recently took back his old jersey number, No. 90, which Clowney had been wearing this season. That pretty much sealed the deal, but even before that, it sure didn’t look like the Seahawks would be able to afford him, just given their body language. And paying a defensive lineman — especially one with an injury history — big bucks just hasn’t been the model they’ve followed over the years.

So now the talk has shifted to potential landing spots for him, and apparently, he would “love” to play for the Jets, according to Pro Football Network.

It seems like the Seahawks are out of the discussion, but they reportedly made an offer to Clowney, as well as the Titans. The Jets are in the mix as well. Seattle likely offered a bit less than those other two teams, given their cap space, and model, but it’s still up in the air, with Clowney reportedly seeking $17-18 million per year.