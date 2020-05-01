Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Gianna Bryant on her would-have-been 14th birthday

The NBA world has continued to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and it’s still difficult for the family to continue to function after the tragic plane crash that took their lives.

Vanessa Bryant, however, has continued to hold her head high, speaking out during the tough times as the face of the family.

That’s exactly what she did on Friday, wishing Gigi happy birthday, as she would’ve turned 14 years of age.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me” she wrote.

Well said.