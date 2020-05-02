Barry Melrose Rocks

A statement from Bob Murray

A statement from Bob Murray

Barry Melrose Rocks

A statement from Bob Murray

By May 2, 2020

By |

“Due to the coronavirus and its ongoing disruption of every day life, I believe it is best that the NHL terminate the remainder of the season. Further, I think it is best for fans, especially those of the Anaheim Ducks, do their part by forgetting that this season ever happened. Let’s all be strong, and never, ever mention this season again. Thank you, and be safe.”

, Barry Melrose Rocks

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home