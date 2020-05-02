All You Need to Know About Daily Fantasy Sports Leagues and Tournaments

There are thousands of fantasy sports site that offers lucrative leagues and tournaments for you to sign-up on. These sites can help you make money in real-time, given that you are aware of the dynamics of these sports. And truth be spoken, it can be quite difficult to choose the best site among a hoard of others in the market. There are several things that one must keep in mind while wading their way through the various tournaments and contests in fantasy sports. In this article, we are going to be discussing some of the things that you need to keep in mind before participating in fantasy sports leagues and tournaments.

The Types of Fantasy Contests:

Fantasy sports contests can be broadly categorized into two parts- cash games and tournaments. It is quite interesting the way these two types function. They are, what could be said, a foil to each other. Cash games are the kinds where you have a high chance of winning a small amount of money, and tournaments are the kinds where you have a low chance of winning a high amount of money. This is the basic law that rules the two types of contests. Now we shall move on to closely examining the two types of contests for a better understanding of the same.

Cash Games:

Cash games can be divided into two broad categories- 50/50s and Head to Head. Let us see what these two types are in their more significant details.

50/50s-

In this type of fantasy sports contest, there are several entrants. The entrants who come up to the top 50 per cent win money, and the ones who fall in the bottom do not win anything. In fact, the ones that come in the top 50 per cent win an equal share of the pool of the prize. Chances are quite high of winning at least some amount of money in this type of cash game contest. Therefore, you might want to go with this one of you are amateur and do not know how to proceed with a fantasy sports contest.

Head to Head-

The next type of cash game contest that we shall be talking about is the Head to Head contest. The contest is also known as the Heads Up league and works on the same principle as that of the 50/50s. The only difference, in this case, is that there are no multiple entrants, but only two entrants. The one with the high score wins, and the other one loses. It is as simple as that. However, if you want to tweak your chances at winning, try optimizing your team with the lineup optimizer. It might just do the trick.

Tournaments:

There are quite a few tournaments that you can enter in fantasy sports, but the one major tournament that you need to know is that of the Guaranteed Prize Pools (GPPs). Let us look into what this tournament is so that you get a clear picture of the same.

Guaranteed Prize Pools-

In this type of tournament, the fantasy sports site that holds the tournament attracts players by guaranteeing a share in their pool prize, even if only a few players enter the tournament. This way, the site gets more and more players and earns profits out of the same, which fuels and furthers their business. The difference that is created between the entry fee charged on the contestants and that of the prize money that is guaranteed is known as the overlay. In a nutshell, this kind of tournament creates a favourable circumstance and gets more players to participate.

Conclusion:

There is a plethora of tournaments and contests for you to choose from if you are interested in the fantasy sports league. But the challenge is to learn to choose the one that shall reward you highly, lest your efforts shall all go into waste and leave you with no substantial reward. The points that we have mentioned and discussed at length throughout the article, shall hopefully come handy to you and help you make better decisions when it comes to choosing the right fantasy sports contest or tournament.