Packers sign defensive tackle Treyvon Hester from the Redskins

According to the Associated Press on Friday, the Green Bay Packers signed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester of Pittsburgh, PA from the Washington Redskins to a contract. The length of the contract and the financial terms have not yet been disclosed, but the signing was confirmed on the Green Bay Packers Twitter account.

Hester will be joining his fourth National Football League franchise. Remarkably, he has played for a different NFL team in each of the last three seasons. He was with the Oakland Raiders in 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, and the Redskins in 2019.

Last season in Washington, Hester played 15 games, had one fumble recovery, one sack, eight combined tackles (two solo tackles and six assisted tackles), one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hit. Hester registered his lone sack, tackle for a loss and quarterback hit in 2019 in a 17-16 Redskins win over the Miami Dolphins on October 13.

Hester’s fumble recovery in 2019 was the first of his NFL career. It came in a 24-3 Redskins loss to the New York Giants on September 29.

In 41 NFL career regular season games, Hester started two games, and had one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 40 combined tackles (19 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles), four tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits. Hester’s lone forced fumble came in his rookie season during a 33-8 Raiders loss to the New England Patriots on November 19, 2017.

However, it is in the postseason where Hester has generated his greatest fame. In the NFC Wildcard Game on January 6, 2019, Hester tipped a 43 yard-field goal attempt by Bears kicker Cody Parkey during the game’s final play. As a result, the football hit one upright and then the crossbar before falling to the ground. The game is known as the Double Doink game and was won by the Eagles 16-15. The fact that Hester was responsible for eliminating the Packers’ top rival, the Chicago Bears, from the 2019 NFL Playoffs, has already made him “a legend” in the eyes of the Packers faithful.