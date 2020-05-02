Rumors of LeBron James possibly joining Knicks in future, playing with son Bronny surface

There’s been an ongoing rumor involving LeBon James around Knicks circles, which media members have been floating, and it apparently isn’t going away anytime soon.

James has two additional years (after this one) left on his current deal with the Lakers, and he’d be 39 years old when it expires, in 2022.

As such, he’d potentially be able to play for another team to end his career, if that’s what he’s looking to do. And in looking at his past decisions, there is a link to playing for and living in an attractive destination (aside from Cleveland, as that was essentially his hometown, having grown up in Akron).

That’s why there’s been talk about the Knicks pursuing James in the future, given that it’s a big market that would worship him, and he could also potentially play alongside his son, Bronny. Marc Berman of the New York Post recently shared it, discussing the possibility of James coming to NYC in his most recent mailbag. His take reads as follows:

James has said the Garden is his favorite arena to play in. A lot depends not just on how his Lakers’ title journey pans out, but his son Bronny’s timetable.

Bronny James, finishing his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School, is 15 years old and not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 under current guidelines.

James, whose Lakers’ contract expires in 2022, would be 39 by then. He’s made no secret of wanting to play with his son. That would be a first in NBA history. James is very conscious of his legacy. Finishing it out in New York could add to his place in history.

The Knicks did recently revamp their front office, so there’s always a chance of that happening, but if they don’t change their losing ways, James won’t even touch them. And having James Dolan as the owner could also be an issue, given how he’s viewed around the league. But it’s a fun discussion topic, at least.