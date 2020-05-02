Tennessee Titans sign safety Ibraheim Campbell from the Packers

The Tennessee Titans have signed safety Ibraheim Campbell of Philadelphia, PA to a one year contract according to Spotrac on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To say that Campbell has bounced around in the National Football League is an understatement. He has already played for five NFL teams in a span of five seasons. They are the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets.

Last season with the Packers, Campbell played in seven games and started in three contests with Green Bay. He had one forced fumble, 14 combined tackles (eight solo tackles and six assisted tackles).

Campbell’s forced fumble in 2019 was the second fumble of his NFL career. It came in a 24-16 Packers win over the Carolina Panthers on November 10, 2019.

Campbell has also had the opportunity of playing in two postseason games. Both of those came in the 2020 National Football League playoffs with the Green Bay Packers, who reached the NFC Championship this past season. Campbell had one tackle in the Packers’ 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football Conference Divisional Playoff on January 12 and then two tackles in the Packers’ 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on January 19.

Over the last five seasons, Campbell has played in 53 games and started in 15 games. He has one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 115 combined tackles (80 solo tackles and 35 combined tackles), two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit. Campbell’s lone career fumble recovery came in a 12-9 Browns loss, ironically to Campbell’s current team, the Titans, on October 22, 2017.

Initially drafted by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft (fourth round, 115th overall), Campbell played 37 games with Cleveland and started 11 of them from 2015 to 2017. He then suffered a hamstring injury in 2017 and was subsequently put on waivers and picked up by the Texans. Campbell only played one game for Houston in 2017, before playing for the Packers, Cowboys, and Jets in 2018.