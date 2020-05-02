Three soccer staff members from Cologne test positive for coronavirus

According to Kishan Vaghela of Great Britain’s Daily Mail, three staff members on FC Cologne have tested positive for coronavirus. The infected personnel will not be named due to privacy reasons, and will now enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. It should also be noted that the three infected people are not showing any symptoms as of Thursday.

There are plans at the moment for the Bundesliga to return on May 16 in empty stadiums. Initially, there was hope to start the season on May 9, but that was pushed back one week due to safety reasons.

Players will be tested regularly. All Bundesliga teams have been assigned laboratories.

While the soccer seasons for France, the Netherlands, and Belgium have been canceled, there is an effort to restart the season in Germany. At the time of the 2019-20 Bundesliga pause, Bayern Munich led the table with a record of 17 wins, four losses and four draws for 55 points. They had a four point lead on second place Borussia Dortmund.

FC Cologne is currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga with a record of 10 wins, 13 losses, and two draws for 32 points. There are 18 teams in the Bundesliga, and the top 15 teams get an automatic berth into the top division of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

At the time of the Bundesliga pause, 16 of the 18 teams had played 25 games. The only two teams to have played 24 games were Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. Prior to the coronavirus pause, each team was expected to play 34 games.

One of the reasons why there is a need to get back playing professional soccer in Germany has to do with economics. According to the Canberra Times, 13 Bundesliga teams could declare bankruptcy because of coronavirus if the season did not resume by May.

There are currently 164, 380 cases of coronavirus in Germany. However, their total death count is rather low, compared to France, Spain, Great Britain, and Italy. They only have 6,736 deaths.