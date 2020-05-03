Andy Dalton, wife Jordan react to news of him signing with Cowboys

He may no longer be a starting quarterback, but Andy Dalton is a free agent no longer.

Andy Dalton had previously been the Bengals’ starter since when he took over in the 2011 season, but he was recently released, given that the team drafted LSU product Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft.

The Cowboys signed Dalton to a one-year deal over the weekend, and he’ll now be remaining in the area he actually owns a house in — all year round. Dalton lives in the Dallas area, and was born and raised in Katy, Texas, so he’ll be coming home.

And he appears happy about it. However, Dalton hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He and his wife, Jordan, took to social media to thank Bengals fans and react to the news of him having signed with the Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see Dalton as a backup going forward.