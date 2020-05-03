Asante Samuel believes Tom Brady left Patriots because he 'got fed up with' Patriot Way

One of Tom Brady’s most-talented former teammates believes he knows why the future Hall of Famer left New England in favor of Tampa Bay.

Asante Samuel played alongside Brady in suiting up for the Patriots from 2003-07, when he began his NFL career. He had some of his best years in Foxboro, and won two Super Bowl rings during that time.

Spending five years on the same team as Brady will make any cornerback wiser and more plugged in, especially given how he breaks down film. Samuel is no different, apparently, as he recently shared why he believed Brady left the Patriots — after spending the first 20 years of his NFL career there — for the Bucs.

Samuel told TMZ Sports he believed Brady was simply “fed up with” the Patriot Way.

“He probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day,” he said. “He probably just got tired of it. He probably got tired of some inner-circle things that he wanted.”

We’re willing to bet he’s correct in his assessment.