Cam Newton won't sign as backup QB for any NFL team (Report)

It’s been a humbling past few months for Cam Newton, as the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 draft remains a free agent.

And it’s not like there’s all that much time for NFL teams to come calling, either, as it’s already May. The quarterback market has thinned, and unless training camps are pushed back, players could be reporting to their respective teams in roughly two months, if not sooner.

Andy Dalton reportedly signed with the Cowboys over the weekend, and now Newton remains the last remaining big quarterback domino to fall. However, it could take awhile for that to happen, as a report from The Athletic states that Newton won’t signed with any team to be a backup quarterback (as Dalton did).

Had this discussion w/ someone last week: No way Cam Newton signs w/ anyone as a backup. Continue to rehab and wait for travel restrictions to lift so teams can examine him. Worst case: He waits until a starter gets hurt. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 3, 2020

It’s hard to see any team still in the mix looking to bring in a signal-caller to start under center, aside from maybe the Patriots, but they don’t really have the cap space. Not only that they’ve also continued to throw their support behind second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.