Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

2015 Big Ten Tournament

1st Round: Illinois vs. Nebraska (05/20/2015) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

1996 College World Series

National Championship: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — ESPNU, noon

2015 College World Series

National Championship, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/24/2015) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2000 College World Series

National Championship: Stanford vs. LSU (06/17/2000) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2006 College World Series

National Championship, Game 3: North Carolina vs. Oregon (06/26/2006) –ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Duke at Virginia (02/01/2007) — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

2020 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (03/08/2020) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

2011 College Cup

National Championship: Charlotte vs. North Carolina (12/11/2011) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2013 College Cup

National Championship: Maryland vs. Notre Dame (12/15/2013) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

2014 College Cup

National Championship: UCLA vs. Virginia (12/14/2014) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

2014 College Cup

National Championship: Florida State vs. Virginia (12/07/2014) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

2018 College Cup

National Championship: Florida State vs. North Carolina (12/02/2014) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Dogs

2008 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2009 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2010 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2011 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Big Break III: Ladies Only Marathon

Game On! (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Pros and Cons — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Hole It Out — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Sink or Swim — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Driving Reigns — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

On the Run — Golf Channel, noon

Spell N-E-R-V-E-S — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Choose Your Fate — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Inches Away — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Ultimate Match-Up (season finale) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Course Management with Scott Fawcett — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Full Swing — Golf Chanel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind, Body, Swing — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Off the Hozzie — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Albert Pujols Marathon

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (Pujols goes 5-5, hits three homers, 07/20/2004) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Anaheim Angels at Seattle Mariners (Pujols’ 3000th career hit, 04/04/2018) — MLB Network, noon

Anaheim Angels at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols’ return to St. Louis and he homers, 06/22/2019) — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

2005 NLCS, Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros (Pujols hits 3-run homer in 9th, 10/17/2005) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2011 World Series, Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers (Pujols hits 3 homers, 10/22/2011) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Anaheim Angels (Pujols hits 600th career homer, 06/03/17) — MLB Network, midnight

Play Ball: Albert Pujols — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network: Albert Pujols — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1993 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (05/09/1993) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

1993 Western Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (05/20/1993) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

2007 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (05/31/2007) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

1993 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Seattle SuperSonics at Phoenix Suns (06/05/1993) — NBA TV, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

1994 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 3: Phoenix Suns at at Golden State Warriors (05/04/1994) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

High Tops: Charles Barkley’s Best Plays — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (09/09/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (Fail Mary, 09/24/2012) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (09/15/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

1983 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (05/17/1983) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1984 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (05/19/1984) — NHL Network, 10 a.m. & 8 p.m.

1985 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/30/1985) — NHL Network, noon

1986 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (05/24/1986) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 5: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/04/2008) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2020 NHL Winter Classic

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (01/01/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (01/04/2020) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Final: United States vs. Communist China (07/10/1999) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Brazil vs. United States (07/10/2011) — FS1, 9 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 6 a.m.

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis-Point Exhibition Series — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live: 2017 Australian Open Week — Tennis Channel, noon