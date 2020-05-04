Bulls

Look: Security guard rocking mullet gambling against Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance' becomes viral star

Everyone has been glued to their TV sets watching ESPN’s”The Last Dance,” as there are currently no live sports taking place, so fans are getting their fix by any means necessary.

They’re doing that by watching footage of old games, as well as highlights. Not only that, they’re going old-school by spending some time outside, playing board games, eating, drinking and dancing — yes, dancing. TikTok has become quite busy these days.

And they’ve also been making sure to gather around the TV on Sunday night to watch “The Last Dance.” The documentary series has shined some light on the ’90s Bulls teams, airing so much never-before-seen footage.

One of Sunday’s episodes even gave birth to a viral sensation. One particular security guard — sporting a mullet — quickly went viral after he was shown doing an epic shrug, in the midst of competing against Jordan in a gambling competition involved with throwing quarters near a wall.

MJ really will gamble on anything.

