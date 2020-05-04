Michael Jordan actually 'took offense' to Clyde Drexler comparisons

Very few players were in Michael Jordan’s class, and if. you ask us, no one was.

And yet, for some reason, some players and analysts believe that LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant were.

Jordan played at a level higher than anyone else — consistently — and he never lost in the NBA Finals (6-0). He was the most clutch player to have ever suited up on the court, and he rose to the occasion in big games every time he was called upon.

But one former player once believed he was in the MJ conversation, as Blazers legend Clyde Drexler once compared himself to the GOAT during the 1992 NBA Finals, with the two teams squaring off on the court.

“We’re the two best in the game, but I’m not getting in a war of words with Mike,” Drexler once said.

That didn’t really go over well with Jordan, which he addressed during episode 5 of “The Last Dance.”

“Clyde was a threat,” Jordan began. “Me being compared to him, I took offense to that.”

He continued:

“Based on the way I was playing at that time, it wasn’t even close. So I attacked him every night.”

Love the shade from Jordan by saying he “attacked” Drexler every game, essentially shining some light on his opponent’s defensive woes.