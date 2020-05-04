Peyton Manning wants to run an NFL team

There’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for Peyton Manning, with the future Hall of Famer having spoken with ESPN about joining the “Monday Night Football” booth.

It appears that will not be happening, at least not this year, so the Worldwide Leader will have to look elsewhere. In the meantime, though, that doesn’t necessarily mean Manning is remaining distant from the NFL world.

A recent report from Bleacher Report states that “there is this ‘what is he going to do’ watch out there” for Manning, and that people in his camp believe he’s interested in running an NFL team in the future.

We could totally see that, given that Manning was such a cerebral player, and the recent trend has seen more former quarterbacks taking front office positions, given that they can grasp the bigger picture than others, seeing the game and how al players fit into it when watching film and lining up under center.