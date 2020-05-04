Broncos

Peyton Manning wants to run an NFL team

Peyton Manning wants to run an NFL team

Broncos

Peyton Manning wants to run an NFL team

By May 4, 2020

By |

There’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for Peyton Manning, with the future Hall of Famer having spoken with ESPN about joining the “Monday Night Football” booth.

It appears that will not be happening, at least not this year, so the Worldwide Leader will have to look elsewhere. In the meantime, though, that doesn’t necessarily mean Manning is remaining distant from the NFL world.

A recent report from Bleacher Report states that “there is this ‘what is he going to do’ watch out there” for Manning, and that people in his camp believe he’s interested in running an NFL team in the future.

We could totally see that, given that Manning was such a cerebral player, and the recent trend has seen more former quarterbacks taking front office positions, given that they can grasp the bigger picture than others, seeing the game and how al players fit into it when watching film and lining up under center.

 

Broncos, NBA, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

4hr

MMA 4hr ago

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More Broncos
Home