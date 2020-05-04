Quarantine Theater: Episode X

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



It is, unfortunately, what everyone remembers firstly about the Easton Assassin, overshadowing a tremendous career, and one of the classiest and greatest ambassadors of the sport of boxing, Larry Holmes, but still…it is pretty awesome. Yes, it’s a missle dropkick off of the car against Trevor Berbick.

On this episode of Fuel, a subset of Munchies, which is a subset of Vice, Kron Gracie breaks down his pescatarian diet.

Turn on your closed captions and learn the story of Aleksandr Karelin, he of the 887-2 record and Russian wrestling legend turned politician.