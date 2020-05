Best UFC 249 Live Streaming Reddit MMA

Well, with the massive impact of the Corona Virus spread all over the world, UFC 249 will be held right in an empty arena in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. This stuff came right after the news from the government where mass gatherings were restricted. During the event, only fighters, staff, and cornermen will be able to attend the UFC 249 event.

Now, speaking about the two stars, Tony Ferguson is coming after a massive fight that shook the entire UFC industry. Indeed, he is a skilled person where he has won plenty of matches. On the other hand, Justin Gaethje is entering the fight with a massive six-fight winning streak.

Main Card 10 p.m. ET Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Watch Here Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz Watch Here Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Watch Here Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Watch Here Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro Watch Here Preliminary Card 8 p.m. ET Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis Watch Here Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum Watch Here Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson Watch Here Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza Watch Here Early Preliminary Card 6:15 p.m. ET Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price Watch Here Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa Watch Here Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey Watch Here

Well, that’s massive where he is on the road to becoming the next-gen fighter, pretty comfortably. Also, he holds the record for the most number of submissions by any of the fighter in UFC history. Further, he has won 14 performances in his Octagon career and will look to expand for more.

At this stage, for the fans who like to watch the grand UFC 249 event, you can opt for different online streaming options.

