Doc Rivers shares interesting plan for how NBA should complete season

There’s a lot of speculation about how the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season could potentially play out, but no one really knows how it will actually go.

MLB has been making headlines, as reports are circulating about the league having players report for spring training on June 10, with games beginning on July 1. It remains to be seen whether or not the league will be able to follow that timetable, with the pandemic having a major impact on it.

As such, there’s been some pressure on the NBA to release some type of a rough outline about how the season might play out. The league is still staying quiet, but in the meantime, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has some ideas on how to finish the season, which he shared on Cedric Maxwell’s CLNS podcast.

“I can’t even think of whoever the last place team is this thinking, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve got to come back, train for 30 days, get up and play five games and then go back home?” Rivers began, as transcribed by Celtics Wire. “No, thank you!’

He continued:

“So, it’s going to be an interesting decision. If we do that. We go directly into the playoffs,” he continued, “there’s so many different formats [we could try].”

“The one I like the best is 7, 8, 9 and 10 [seeds] have a playoff to get into playoffs,” explained Rivers. “And while they’re playing, [seeds] one through 16 can train. So we get to do all the practices, [and] 7, 8, 9, 10 [seeds] get to play.”

That’s not an idea we’ve heard before, but we do like it. There’s no reason for teams out of playoff contention to risk players’ health.