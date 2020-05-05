Eagles lose another legendary player and a rival coach

We still don’t have a Comments section, now a problem in its second week for the entire USA Today Sports Daily network, but there are life and death issues which deserve reporting.

We lost another member of the 1960 Championship Team. Former tight end Dick Lucas passed away on Wednesday in Philadelphia due to complications from COVID-19. He was 86 years old.

The South Boston native played his college football for the Boston College Eagles. A 10th-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1956, Lucas delayed the start to his pro career by fulfilling a two-year military commitment at the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.

The 6-2, 213-pound Lucas joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1958, but suffered a leg injury that kept him out through the 1959 campaign. He was traded from Washington to the Eagles just before the start of the 1960 season. Lucas was unsure that he would get a fair chance with the Eagles, who were in need of help at tight end. Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Art Donovan, the Baltimore Colts legend and Boston College alumnus, explained how something special was brewing in Philadelphia.

Lucas played all 13 games for the Eagles in 1960, including the historic NFL Championship victory over Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers.