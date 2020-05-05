First look of Tua Tagovailoa wearing Dolphins jersey surfaces

The Dolphins perfectly executed their smokescreen, and at the end of the day, they did end up selecting Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick of the NFL Draft.

It was rumored that the Dolphins were interested in Tagovailoa one year ago, and apparently they never soured on him, despite his medical issues.

Tagovailoa knows he’s the franchise quarterback of the future, and he appears excited about the opportunity. He already posted a photo of himself rocking a Dolphins jersey, and yes, notice that he’s No. 1.

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to see him take the field this season.