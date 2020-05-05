Look: Tom Brady shows off new workout training 'facility'

It became a big story when six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was kicked out of a park he was working out in, so now the 42-year-old veteran quarterback has been forced to relocate.

There’s no way that Brady was going to give up working out with a trainer, especially not at his age, in his first-ever season not playing for the Patriots. He’s doing what he can to stay in shape, and now we know that he has a new workout location.

Apparently, it’s either his backyard, or someone else’s. It could also be an outdoor area outside a training facility. A video of him doing an endurance drill recently surfaced.

TB12 looks to be moving well.