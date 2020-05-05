Odell Beckham Jr. predicts 2020 will be one of his best seasons

The Browns appear intent on retaining Odell Beckham Jr., so he might as well use the offseason on improving his game, as well as his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sure, the trade rumors have continued to swirl surrounding OBJ and his future with the team, but he’s remained quiet about it in speaking to reporters, as well as on social media. And the Browns have gone on record a number of times saying they refuse to trade him.

As such, he’s focusing on the task at hand, predicting that this upcoming season will be among his best of his NFL career.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons,” Beckham said, via ESPN. “Bigger, stronger, faster – this my time.”

He continued:

“Pretty much, I was just f—– up the whole year. I really didn’t try and say anything about it,” Beckham added. “Probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had. Recovery’s going well. Guess I’m really just trying to put my body back together. I’ve been playing for 23 years, so for me, I’m trying to put it all back together in seven months.”

OBJ is saying all the right things at least.