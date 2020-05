Wednesday's Viewing Picks

By Ken Fang | May 5, 2020

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.

Boxing

PBC Collection

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman (07/20/2019) — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2007 Aeropostale Classic

Duke vs. Pittsburgh (12/20/2007) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2007 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Boston College vs. Miami (FL) (03/09/2007) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson (11/14/2007) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Duke at Davidson (12/01/2007) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State (01/20/2007) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/13/2007) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Louisville at Kentucky (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Dogs

2016 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2017 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2018 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

2019 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

2014 Ryder Cup

Final Day: Singles (09/28/2014) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Lee Trevino — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Hogan-Perseverance — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Hogan-Perfection — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Sweden (01/05/2013) — NHL Network, midnight

iRacing

World of Outlaws

Week 6: Volusia Speedway Park: Late Model iRacing — FS1, 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2020 Strongman Classic

Trial By Stone — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bag Over Bar — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

World’s Strongest Man: 1985 — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 198

Feder vs. Mir (04/28/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 199

Bader vs. King Mo (05/12/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks (Randy Johnson’s 20 K’s, 05/08/2001) — MLB Network, noon

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs (Kerry Woods strikes out 20, 05/06/1998) — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.

All-Star Game Highlights: 1962 and 1965 — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

World Series Highlights: 1954 — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

Studio 42 With Bob Costas: Willie Mays — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Randy Johnson, The Big Picture — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

2003 Subway 400 at Rockingham — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2005 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers (05/17/2005) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2006 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 6: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers (05/18/2006) — NBA TV, noon

2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Hornets (04/29/2008) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: New Orleans Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers (04/17/2011) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2014 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/05/2014) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2018 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz (05/06/2018) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (05/08/2018) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2011 NBA Finals

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/02/2011) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers (05/02/2015) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

1998 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (02/08/1998) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Trae Young — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (11/03/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (11/10/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins (04/19/2014) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/16/2019) — NHL Network, noon

2009 Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (05/04/2009) — NHL Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

2007 Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (05/06/2007) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (04/08/2009) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals (01/31/2008) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

#HockeyatHome: Wayne Gretzky Interviews Top 2020 Draft Prospects — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 730 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live: Australian Open Week-2019 Australian Open — Tennis Channel, noon