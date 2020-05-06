Bucs O-Lineman not altering strategy due to Tom Brady addition

The Bucs signed the oldest quarterback in the NFL in free agency, but it doesn’t appear the guys in front of them are going adjust their strategy or technique as a result.

42-year-old Tom Brady is quite a different player than Jameis Winston, who is only 26, and he certainly raises some questions about mobility. Brady showed major issues when facing interior pressure last season, putting more stress on the Patriots offensive line.

However, Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith won’t be adjusting his game now that Brady’s under center.

“I was super excited to hear it when we signed Brady and everything,” Smith said, via Pewter Report. “Basically me and my guys are going to have the opportunity to block for the greatest quarterback of all time, in NFL history. So I was super excited about it, and I was ready to go. It gave us something to look forward to with all of these things going on. In terms of the pandemic and everything, it just gave us a boost to look forward to come season time.”

We’ll see how it all comes together, in terms of Brady and the Bucs’ blocking scheme.