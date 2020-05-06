Charles Barkley opens up about 'sadness' over lost friendship with Michael Jordan

There was a time when Michael Jordan and Michael Jordan were best friends, but that’s simply not the case anymore.

It’s not known exactly why MJ has been so upset with Barkley, but the “Inside the NBA” analyst has speculated that it has to do with his past criticism over how the Bulls legend has run the Charlotte Hornets.

Barkley has been shown a number of times in ESPN’s hit docuseries, “The Last Dance,” and it’s clear that they were once quite close. They were also on the Dream Team together.

However, the two are no longer friends, and Barkley shared how he feels about it, during a radio appearance on the “Waddle and Silvy Show” on ESPN 1000.

“The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” Barkley said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

He continued:

“The thing that bothered me the most about that whole thing, I don’t think that I said anything that bad,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager.’ And I remember pretty much verbatim I said that. And the thing that really pissed me off about it later is Phil Jackson said the exact same thing.”

We’d love to see the two as friends again, but we don’t see it happening anytime soon.