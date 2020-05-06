Devils to donate 10,000 tickets to healthcare workers

According to Chris Wescott of nhl.com, the New Jersey Devils agreed to donate 10,000 tickets to front line health care workers who are constantly putting their lives at risk due to the horrendous coronavirus pandemic. The healthcare workers are part of the RWJBarnabas Health, a network of independent health providers based in West Orange, NJ.

The state of New Jersey has been one of the hardest hit states of coronavirus in the United States. There are currently a staggering number of 131, 705 total cases in New Jersey, and 8,292 deaths.

The 10,000 tickets will be for the 2020-21 National Hockey League regular season. It is not known at this time what will happen to the remainder of the 2019-20 NHL regular season. At this time, the Devils are last in the Metropolitan Division. They have a record of 28 wins, 29 regulation losses, and 12 losses in extra time for 68 points.

At the time of the NHL pause, Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, NY was the Devils leading scorer. In 65 games, he had 25 goals and 20 assists for 45 points.

The New Jersey Devils organization has also been very active in their attempts to fight coronavirus. On March 21, Devils staff members and Prudential Center staff members helped gather medical supplies, 7000 pairs of gloves, and 10000 hand sanitizer units which included soap, sprays and wipes. The generous donation was to assist 13 hospitals where 35000 RWJBarnabas healthcare employees work.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced there are no plans at this time to open up the state of New Jersey. He encourages everyone to social distance, and only go out if you must. He called coronavirus “the fight of our lives.”

Even though many many businesses in the state are closed, golf courses are now open. Golfers are recommended to wear masks, while golf carts have been disinfected after every use. Clubhouses, putting greens and driving ranges remain closed.