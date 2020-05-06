How To Watch KBO - Korean Baseball League Live Stream Online 2020

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the US Baseball stadiums all over the country are empty for more than a month after the Major League Baseball season was supposed to get started. But baseball fans are in for a treat as until play can restart in this country.

Whereas in South Korea, where coronavirus cases have shown a considerable decline, live sports will be restarting with the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) season as the helm. And if you are living in America, you can watch the live baseball games, but for that, you will have to burn some midnight oil due to the time difference between Korea and the United States of America.

You may not be familiar with the teams and the players, however, some of the players from America have been traded to the KBO. But it is live sports and not very difficult to watch. If you are aware as to where to look and at what time. ESPN has collaborated with the KBO so the channel will be the official channel partner.

How to watch Korean baseball (KBO) on live streaming channels?

You can watch the KBO games, only if you have the subscription of the channels that are providing the coverage. Make sure to check if the package has ESPN as it is the official channel and required to watch the KBO action.

The best thing is that there are other options who have ESPN included in their list of channels and you don’t have to pay a large amount just like cable TV. Let’s see what are the best channels to watch the live coverage of the Korean baseball coverage.

1. ESPN: – Official channel:

If you are in the US then you got to tune in to ESPN to watch the live action of the Korean baseball. The leading sports channel has signed a contract with the KBO league to telecast. All you need is a fast internet and a compatible device to watch the live action.

The opening game will be on Tuesday at 1 a.m. EDT, few of the games will be aired on the ESPN2. The games will generally begin at 5:30 EDT or 2:30 AM PDT in the morning. The game on Saturday will commence at 4 a.m. EDT or 1 a.m. PDT. The game on Sunday will be telecast at 1:00 AM EDT or at 10:00 p.m. Saturday in the Pacific time zone. ESPN has announced that it will telecast 6 games on its channels for a week.

2. Sling TV:

Sling TV is another option to watch the KBO action. The channel allows the subscribers to customize according to them. You can select from a wide range of channels they have to offer. Also, you can add extra channel packs and premium networks. Sling Has orange, Blue, and a combination of both. In the bundles, you will find the ESPN and ESPN 2 included.

Sling does not offer any storage but you can get 50 hours of recording by paying $5 a month. Streaming can be done on multiple devices. As Orange subscription has a single stream, Blue subscription has three streams, Blue + Orange subscriptions. Read the Sling TV review.

3. YouTube TV:

Next up is YouTube TV to watch the KBO league. The company offers over a dozen channels and along with that, there are also big perks on offer. It has a single bundle, but the addition of premium networks is possible. YouTube TV ‘s channel list includes everything you need to watch the Korean baseball. The channel also includes ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch the live-action. The channel also gives 70 other channels at a price of $50 per month.

Youtube TV gives unlimited recording at no extra price at all and it offers to stream content on 3 devices at a time. Read the YouTube TV Now review.

4. Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu is the next channel to watch the KBO league, the company has made some changes. It is rather popular for its on-demand service. They provide the live tv plan for some time now, and on top of that, you can add extra channel packages and premium networks. The price of the channel is $55 which more than sling TV but it also consists of more channels including ESPN and ESPN 2.

Hulu gives 50 hours of recording and you can increase up to 200 hours by paying $ 14.99 extra a month. Streaming can be done on two devices simultaneously and if you are will to pay $14.99 extra then you can add any number of devices on the home network. But if you are away only 3 devices can be streamed. Read the Hulu TV Now review.

How to watch the KBO league on Reddit?

These days, there is a growing inclination, as a number of fans are shifting to Reddit. Reddit is the best option to watch the KBO league, and it is absolutely free. You just need to subscribe to the website and search for the right link. Also, there is no dearth of live streaming options and subreddits as they are uploaded by other account holders. You will have to intense research and choose the best link which devoid of ad breaks and has clear image quality.