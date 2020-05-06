NFL

Rams punter Johnny Hekker trolls Russell Wilson over workout video conditions

By May 6, 2020

The Rams and Seahawks are division rivals, so Los Angeles’ punter saw a window of opportunity to zing Seattle’s quarterback, and he took full advantage of it.

It was a bit petty to be honest, and it’s not like it was to be taken all that serious, but the pandemic has created a “new normal,” so those that are practicing social distancing and following guidelines should be lauded, not ripped.

Regardless, Johnny Hekker saw Russell Wilson’s workout video, and when he saw a pass-catcher shielding his eyes from the sun, he decided to tweet out the following.

Zinger fail. Reason: Trying too hard.

