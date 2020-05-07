Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell ready to put feud 'behind them'

The coronavirus has turned the world upside down, in nearly every aspect, and it’s even had an impact on the Jazz locker room.

Teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been beefing over the past few months, over how the Jazz big man initially handled the situation. Gobert was seen flippantly touching microphones during a press conference when the coronavirus began spreading, and, ironically, he himself got infected just a few days later.

Mitchell tested positive for the virus just a short time later, and he wasn’t happy with Gobert for how he handled himself. In fact, the two didn’t even speak for over a month over it.

In the meantime, they’re looking to put the feud behind them, according to Jazz executive vice president Dennis Lindsey.

Jazz executive VP Dennis Lindsey on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: "They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally. … We're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular. We look forward to moving forward." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 5, 2020

We’ll see how this situation ends up playing out, as it’s hard to see Mitchell viewing Gobert in the same light in the future.