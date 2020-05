Jaromir Jagr and Mike Bossy top the list of best post-expansion right-wingers in Super 16 Classic Edition, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka. Patrick Kane is the only active NHL player to make the rankings; Jari Kurri, Teemu Selanne among top six

