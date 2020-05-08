MMA

Jacare Tests Positive for COVID-19; UFC 249 Still a Go

May 8, 2020

With UFC 249: Bad Idea is only hours away, one of the worst fears about the event has come true.

Ronaldo Souza, who was to compete, has tested positive for COVID-19. The event, however, is still going on.

He was to take on Uriah Hall at the event in Jacksonville. But, after arriving on Wednesday, Jacare stated a family member had tested positive. He was asymptomatic and weighed in Friday, and was photographed with UFC head honcho Dana White.

Then he had a positive test later Friday. According to ESPN (who, coincidentally, will broadcast the entire event), the UFC huddled with Florida State athletic officials, and the show will go on.

 

