Fox Sports Midwest to air 2019 Blues-Stars playoff series

Fox Sports Midwest is once again giving Blues fans a chance to watch some hockey while the current NHL season is paused. Beginning May 11, Fox Sports Midwest will air the victories from the wild 2019 second-round Blues-Stars playoff series.

Looking for something a bit more vintage? Check out the first two All-Star Game the city of St. Louis hosted back in 1970 and 1988.

It’s nice to see Fox Sports Midwest trying to keep Blues fans entertained during these strange times. Obviously, it’d be great to have real hockey back on TV, but at the very least it’s still fun to relive the awesome memories of the 2019 Stanley Cup win.