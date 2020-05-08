Jackson Keane Was a Participant in Leaked Offensive Instagram Chat

Recently, there hasn’t been a lot of hockey news. On Wednesday night, a story broke on Twitter about an offensive Instagram group chat of 10 hockey players from the Province Manitoba. University of North Dakota Hockey forward Jackson Keane was a participant in that chat.

According to the Athletic: The situation exploded publicly on Wednesday as screenshots of Leipsic’s posts were shared in internet forums and on Twitter.

As of today, Keane has yet to respond to the incident. The UND hockey team has yet to respond, either. They may not.

The players in the Instagram chat included: Brendan Leipsic (Washington Capitals), Jack Rodewald (Florida Panthers), Jackson Keane (University of North Dakota), Jeremey Leipsic (University of Manitoba), Warren Callis (University of Manitoba), Jordyn Boyd (University of Manitoba), Spencer Tremblay (Waywayseecappo Wolverines), Brandon Lauder (Portage Terriers), Tyler Morwick (Charleswood Hawks), and Travis Brown (Moose Jaw Warriors).

The NHL has issued this condemnation.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” the league’s statement read. “There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

Statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/aZm1M2wZBk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2020

If you haven’t seen the chat in question, this embedded video has the posts in question. Some of the comments are very graphic and misogynistic. Social Media is forever. I you don’t want something posted on the front page of a major newspaper, don’t do it.

Leipsic, a forth-line player, has played in 187 NHL games with five different teams (Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, L.A. Kings, and the Capitals) scoring 16 goals and 59 points. He’s also a minus-16. His career may be over.

The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract.https://t.co/UnADibu2yQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2020

Leipsic issued a half-assed apology on Twitter. Instead of just owning up to it, he used my account was hacked defense.

