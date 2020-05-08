MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 8/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 8/20

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 8/20

By May 8, 2020

By |

Feb 9, 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) gestures to Anderson Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC  Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584
2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521
3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5
4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 494
5 5 5 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485
6 6 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5
7 7 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 467
8 8 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 426
9 9 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396
10 10 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5
11 11 8 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356
12 12 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 351
13 13 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5
14 14 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334
15 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319
16 16 9 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305
17 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5
18 18 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
18 18 6W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297
20 20 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5
21 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282
22 22 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5
23 23 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256
24 24 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253
25 25 Dan Hooker Lightweight 244
25 25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244
27 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228
28 28 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5
29 29 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218
30 30 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203
31 31 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 200.5
32 32 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200
33 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5
34 34 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 197.5
35 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195
35 35 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195
37 37 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194
38 38 Darren Till Middleweight 188
39 39 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187
40 40 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184
41 41 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183
42 NR Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 178
43 42 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177
44 43 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5
45 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176
46 45 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175
46 45 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175
48 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172
48 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172
50 50 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171
51 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5
52 53 Niko Price Welterweight 163
52 52 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163
54 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161
55 55 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
56 56 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157
57 57 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156
58 58 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5
59 59 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 153
59 59 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153
61 61 15 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5
62 62 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 148
63 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146
64 64 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 145
65 65 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5
66 66 Neil Magny Welterweight 143
67 67 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 142
67 67 Yoel Romero Middleweight 142
69 69 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5
70 70 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139
71 71 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5
72 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138
73 73 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5
74 74 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 136
75 76 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5
76 77 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134
77 78 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 133.5
78 79 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133
79 80 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 132.5
80 81 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132
81 82 Matt Brown Welterweight 131
82 83 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130
82 83 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130
84 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129
85 86 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5
86 87 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126
86 87 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 126
86 89 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
89 90 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5
90 91 Chris Weidman Middleweight 120
90 45 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120
92 92 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119
93 93 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117
93 93 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 117
95 95 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5
95 95 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5
95 95 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5
98 74 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116
98 98 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116
98 98 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116
101 100 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5
102 101 James Krause Middleweight 114.5
102 101 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 114.5
104 103 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114
105 104 Demian Maia Welterweight 113
105 104 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 113
107 106 James Vick Welterweight 112
107 106 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
109 108 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5
109 108 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 111.5
111 110 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111
112 111 David Teymur Lightweight 110
113 112 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5
114 113 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5
115 114 Randy Brown Welterweight 106
116 115 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5
117 116 Drew Dober Lightweight 104.5
117 116 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5
119 118 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102
120 119 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101
121 120 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100
122 121 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 99.5
123 122 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99
124 123 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 98
124 123 Edson Barboza Featherweight 98
124 123 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98
127 126 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97
127 126 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97
129 128 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 96
129 128 7W Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96
131 130 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5
132 131 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5
133 132 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 94
134 133 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5
135 134 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92
135 134 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92
135 134 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92
138 137 Andre Fili Featherweight 90
138 137 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90
140 139 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88
141 140 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5
141 140 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 86.5
143 142 Brendan Allen Middleweight 86
143 142 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86
143 142 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 86
146 145 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5
147 146 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85
148 147 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84
148 147 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84
150 149 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5
150 149 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5
152 151 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82
153 152 John Dodson Bantamweight 81.5
154 153 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 81
154 153 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 81
156 155 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5
157 156 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80
157 156 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80
159 158 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5
160 159 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5
161 160 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5
162 161 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75
162 161 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75
162 161 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 75
162 161 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75
166 165 Lyman Good Welterweight 74
167 167 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5
167 167 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5
167 167 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5
170 170 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 73
171 171 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5
172 172 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72
172 172 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 72
172 172 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72
175 175 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 71.5
176 176 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70
177 177 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69
178 178 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5
179 180 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 68
179 180 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68
179 180 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68
182 183 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5
182 183 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5
184 185 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67
185 186 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5
185 186 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5
187 188 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66
188 189 Alex Perez Flyweight 65.5
188 189 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5
190 191 Grant Dawson Featherweight 65
190 191 Jim Miller Lightweight 65
190 191 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65
190 191 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65
194 195 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5
195 196 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64
196 197 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 63.5
197 198 Evan Dunham Lightweight 63
197 198 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 63
197 198 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63
197 198 Tom Breese Middleweight 63
201 202 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5
202 203 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62
202 203 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62
204 205 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 61.5
205 206 12W Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61
205 206 Luis Pena Lightweight 61
207 208 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5
208 209 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60
208 209 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60
208 209 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 60
211 212 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59
211 212 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59
213 214 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 58.5
214 216 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58
215 217 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57
215 217 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 57
215 217 Song Kenan Welterweight 57
218 220 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5
218 220 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5
220 222 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5
221 223 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54
222 224 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 53.5
223 225 Ray Borg Bantamweight 53
223 225 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53
225 227 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5
225 214 Clay Guida Lightweight 52.5
227 228 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52
227 228 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52
229 230 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51
229 230 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51
229 230 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51
232 233 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5
233 234 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50
233 234 Tim Means Welterweight 50
235 236 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5
235 236 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5
237 238 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49
237 238 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49
239 240 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48
239 240 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48
241 242 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47
241 242 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47
241 242 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47
244 165 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5
244 245 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 46.5
246 246 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46
247 247 John Makdessi Lightweight 45.5
247 247 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5
249 249 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45
249 249 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45
251 251 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5
252 252 Charles Rosa Featherweight 44
252 252 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44
254 254 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5
255 255 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 43
255 255 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43
255 255 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43
255 255 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43
259 259 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5
260 260 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42
260 260 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42
262 262 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5
263 263 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41
264 264 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 40.5
264 264 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5
266 266 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40
266 266 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40
266 266 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40
266 266 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40
266 266 Markus Perez Middleweight 40
266 266 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40
266 266 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40
273 274 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 39
274 275 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38
275 275 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38
276 277 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5
277 278 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37
278 279 Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 36.5
279 280 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 36
279 280 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36
281 282 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35
281 282 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 35
281 282 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 35
284 285 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5
285 286 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34
285 286 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34
287 288 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5
287 288 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5
289 290 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33
289 290 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33
291 292 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
292 294 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32
292 294 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32
292 294 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32
292 294 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32
292 294 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32
292 294 Tim Elliott Flyweight 32
298 300 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5
299 301 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31
300 302 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5
301 303 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30
301 303 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30
301 303 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
301 303 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30
301 303 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 30
301 303 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30
307 311 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5
307 311 14W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5
309 313 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28
310 314 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5
310 314 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 27.5
310 309 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5
310 314 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
310 314 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5
310 314 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
316 319 Jake Collier Heavyweight 27
316 319 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 27
316 319 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27
319 322 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5
319 322 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5
319 322 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5
322 325 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26
322 325 Gian Villante Heavyweight 26
324 327 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25
324 327 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25
324 327 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25
324 327 Herbert Burns Featherweight 25
324 327 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 25
324 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
324 327 Julio Arce Featherweight 25
324 327 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 25
324 327 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25
324 327 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25
324 327 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25
335 338 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5
335 338 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5
335 338 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5
335 338 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5
335 338 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5
340 343 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24
341 344 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5
342 345 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23
343 346 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
343 346 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
343 346 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5
343 346 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5
347 350 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22
347 350 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22
349 352 Alex White Lightweight 21.5
349 273 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 21.5
351 354 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 21
351 354 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21
353 356 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5
354 357 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20
354 357 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20
354 357 David Zawada Welterweight 20
354 357 Jared Gordon Featherweight 20
354 357 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20
354 357 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20
354 310 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20
354 357 Max Griffin Welterweight 20
354 357 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20
354 357 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20
364 366 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 19.5
364 366 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5
366 368 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 19
367 369 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 18.5
367 369 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 18.5
369 372 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18
369 372 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18
369 372 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18
368 372 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18
373 376 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5
373 376 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 17.5
373 376 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5
376 379 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17
377 380 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
378 381 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16
378 381 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16
380 383 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5
381 384 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15
382 385 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5
382 385 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5
384 387 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14
384 387 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14
384 387 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14
384 387 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14
388 391 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5
388 391 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5
388 391 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5
388 391 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5
392 395 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
392 395 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13
394 397 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12
394 397 Court McGee Welterweight 12
394 397 Erik Koch Welterweight 12
397 400 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5
398 401 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11
399 402 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10
399 402 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10
399 402 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10
399 402 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10
399 402 John Phillips Middleweight 10
399 402 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10
399 402 Mike Davis Featherweight 10
399 402 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10
399 402 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 10
399 402 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10
399 402 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10
399 402 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 10
399 402 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10
412 416 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 9.5
412 416 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5
414 418 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9
414 418 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9
414 418 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9
414 418 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9
414 418 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9
414 418 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 9
420 424 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5
420 424 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5
420 424 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 8.5
420 424 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5
420 424 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5
420 424 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5
426 430 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8
426 430 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8
428 432 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5
428 432 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5
439 434 Emil Meek Welterweight 7
431 369 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5
432 435 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5
432 435 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5
432 435 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5
432 435 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5
432 435 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5
432 435 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5
432 435 Brok Weaver Lightweight 5
432 435 Chase Hooper Featherweight 5
432 435 David Dvorak Flyweight 5
432 435 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5
432 435 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
432 435 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5
432 435 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
432 435 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5
432 435 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5
432 435 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5
432 435 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5
432 435 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
432 435 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5
432 435 Omar Morales Lightweight 5
432 435 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5
432 435 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5
432 435 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5
432 435 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5
432 435 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5
432 435 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5
432 435 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
432 435 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
432 435 Yousef Zalal Featherweight 5
461 464 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 4.5
461 464 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5
461 464 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5
461 464 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5
461 464 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5
461 464 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5
461 464 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5
461 464 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5
461 464 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5
461 464 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5
461 464 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5
461 464 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5
461 464 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5
474 352 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4
474 477 Bobby Green Lightweight 4
474 477 Deron Winn Middleweight 4
474 477 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4
474 477 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4
479 482 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5
480 483 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0
480 483 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0
480 483 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
480 483 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
480 483 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0
480 483 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
480 483 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0
480 483 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0
480 483 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0
480 483 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0
480 483 Cole Williams Welterweight 0
480 483 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0
480 483 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0
480 483 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
480 483 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
480 483 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0
480 483 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0
480 483 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0
480 483 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
480 483 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0
480 483 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0
480 483 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
480 NR Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0
480 483 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
480 483 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0
480 483 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0
480 402 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
480 483 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
480 483 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0
480 483 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0
480 483 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0
480 483 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0
480 483 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0
480 483 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
480 483 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0
480 483 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
480 483 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 0
480 483 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
480 483 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0
480 483 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0
480 483 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
480 483 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Steve Garcia Lightweight 0
480 483 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
480 483 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0
480 483 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0
480 483 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0
480 483 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0
480 483 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0
480 483 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0
480 483 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
480 483 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
480 483 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

 

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

 

 


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home