UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 8/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|2
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|494
|5
|5
|5
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|485
|6
|6
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|470.5
|7
|7
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|467
|8
|8
|13
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|426
|9
|9
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|10
|10
|11
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|391.5
|11
|11
|8
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|356
|12
|12
|10
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|351
|13
|13
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|14
|14
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|334
|15
|15
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|16
|16
|9
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|305
|17
|17
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|303.5
|18
|18
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|18
|18
|6W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|20
|20
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|21
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|22
|22
|12
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|23
|23
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|24
|24
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|25
|25
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|244
|25
|25
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|27
|27
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|28
|28
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|219.5
|29
|29
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|218
|30
|30
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|31
|31
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|200.5
|32
|32
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|33
|33
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|34
|34
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|197.5
|35
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|35
|35
|4W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|37
|37
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|194
|38
|38
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|188
|39
|39
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|40
|40
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|184
|41
|41
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|42
|NR
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|178
|43
|42
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|177
|44
|43
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|45
|44
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|46
|45
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|46
|45
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|175
|48
|48
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|48
|48
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|50
|50
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|51
|51
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|168.5
|52
|53
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|163
|52
|52
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|54
|54
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|55
|55
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|56
|56
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|57
|57
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|58
|58
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|59
|59
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|153
|59
|59
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|61
|61
|15
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|152.5
|62
|62
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|148
|63
|62
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|64
|64
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|145
|65
|65
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|143.5
|66
|66
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|143
|67
|67
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|142
|67
|67
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|142
|69
|69
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|141.5
|70
|70
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|71
|71
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|72
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|73
|73
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|137.5
|74
|74
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|136
|75
|76
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|76
|77
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|77
|78
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|133.5
|78
|79
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|79
|80
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|132.5
|80
|81
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|132
|81
|82
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|131
|82
|83
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|130
|82
|83
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|130
|84
|85
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|129
|85
|86
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|127.5
|86
|87
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|126
|86
|87
|9W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|126
|86
|89
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|89
|90
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|124.5
|90
|91
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|120
|90
|45
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|92
|92
|5W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|93
|93
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|117
|93
|93
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|117
|95
|95
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|95
|95
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|95
|95
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|98
|74
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|98
|98
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|98
|98
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|101
|100
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|102
|101
|James Krause
|Middleweight
|114.5
|102
|101
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|114.5
|104
|103
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|105
|104
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|105
|104
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|113
|107
|106
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|107
|106
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|109
|108
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|109
|108
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|111.5
|111
|110
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|111
|112
|111
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|113
|112
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|109.5
|114
|113
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|115
|114
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|116
|115
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|105.5
|117
|116
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|104.5
|117
|116
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|119
|118
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|120
|119
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|121
|120
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|100
|122
|121
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|99.5
|123
|122
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|124
|123
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|98
|124
|123
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|98
|124
|123
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|127
|126
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|97
|127
|126
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|129
|128
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|96
|129
|128
|7W
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|131
|130
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|132
|131
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|133
|132
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|94
|134
|133
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|135
|134
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|135
|134
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|135
|134
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|138
|137
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|90
|138
|137
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|140
|139
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|141
|140
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|86.5
|141
|140
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|86.5
|143
|142
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|86
|143
|142
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|86
|143
|142
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|86
|146
|145
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|147
|146
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|85
|148
|147
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|148
|147
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|150
|149
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|150
|149
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|152
|151
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|153
|152
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|81.5
|154
|153
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|81
|154
|153
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|81
|156
|155
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|157
|156
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|157
|156
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|159
|158
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|160
|159
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|161
|160
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|75.5
|162
|161
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|162
|161
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|75
|162
|161
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|75
|162
|161
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|166
|165
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|167
|167
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|73.5
|167
|167
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|167
|167
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|170
|170
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|73
|171
|171
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|172
|172
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|172
|172
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|72
|172
|172
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|175
|175
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|71.5
|176
|176
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|70
|177
|177
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|69
|178
|178
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|68.5
|179
|180
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|68
|179
|180
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|179
|180
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|182
|183
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|182
|183
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|185
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|185
|186
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|185
|186
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|66.5
|187
|188
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|66
|188
|189
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|65.5
|188
|189
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|190
|191
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|65
|190
|191
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|65
|190
|191
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|65
|190
|191
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|194
|195
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|195
|196
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|196
|197
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|63.5
|197
|198
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|63
|197
|198
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|63
|197
|198
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|63
|197
|198
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|63
|201
|202
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|202
|203
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|202
|203
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|204
|205
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|61.5
|205
|206
|12W
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|205
|206
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|61
|207
|208
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|208
|209
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|208
|209
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|208
|209
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|60
|211
|212
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|211
|212
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|213
|214
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|58.5
|214
|216
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|215
|217
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|57
|215
|217
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|57
|215
|217
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|218
|220
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56.5
|218
|220
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|56.5
|220
|222
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|221
|223
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54
|222
|224
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|53.5
|223
|225
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|53
|223
|225
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|225
|227
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|225
|214
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|52.5
|227
|228
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|227
|228
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|229
|230
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|229
|230
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|229
|230
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|51
|232
|233
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|233
|234
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|233
|234
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|50
|235
|236
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|235
|236
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|237
|238
|15W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|237
|238
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|239
|240
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|48
|239
|240
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|241
|242
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|241
|242
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|47
|241
|242
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|47
|244
|165
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|46.5
|244
|245
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|46.5
|246
|246
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|46
|247
|247
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|45.5
|247
|247
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|45.5
|249
|249
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|45
|249
|249
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|45
|251
|251
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|252
|252
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|44
|252
|252
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|254
|254
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43.5
|255
|255
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|43
|255
|255
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|255
|255
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|255
|255
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|259
|259
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|260
|260
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|260
|260
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|42
|262
|262
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|263
|263
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|264
|264
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|40.5
|264
|264
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|266
|266
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|266
|266
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|266
|266
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|40
|266
|266
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|266
|266
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|266
|266
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|266
|266
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40
|273
|274
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|39
|274
|275
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|38
|275
|275
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|276
|277
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|277
|278
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|278
|279
|Ryan Benoit
|Bantamweight
|36.5
|279
|280
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|36
|279
|280
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|36
|281
|282
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|281
|282
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|35
|281
|282
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|35
|284
|285
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|285
|286
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|285
|286
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|34
|287
|288
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|287
|288
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|33.5
|289
|290
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|289
|290
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|33
|291
|292
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|292
|294
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|292
|294
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32
|292
|294
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|292
|294
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|292
|294
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|32
|292
|294
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|32
|298
|300
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|299
|301
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|300
|302
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|30.5
|301
|303
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|301
|303
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|30
|301
|303
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|301
|303
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|301
|303
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|30
|301
|303
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|307
|311
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|307
|311
|14W
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|309
|313
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|310
|314
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|310
|314
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|27.5
|310
|309
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|27.5
|310
|314
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|310
|314
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|310
|314
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|316
|319
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|27
|316
|319
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|27
|316
|319
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|319
|322
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|319
|322
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|319
|322
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|26.5
|322
|325
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26
|322
|325
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|26
|324
|327
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|324
|327
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|324
|327
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|25
|324
|327
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|324
|327
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|324
|327
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|335
|338
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|335
|338
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|24.5
|335
|338
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|335
|338
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|335
|338
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|340
|343
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|341
|344
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|342
|345
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|343
|346
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|346
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|346
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|346
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|347
|350
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|22
|347
|350
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|349
|352
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|349
|273
|13W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|21.5
|351
|354
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|351
|354
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|353
|356
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|354
|357
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|354
|357
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|354
|357
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|354
|357
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|20
|354
|357
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|354
|357
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|354
|310
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|354
|357
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|354
|357
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|354
|357
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|364
|366
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|19.5
|364
|366
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|366
|368
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|367
|369
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|367
|369
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|18.5
|369
|372
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|369
|372
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|369
|372
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|368
|372
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|373
|376
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|373
|376
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|17.5
|373
|376
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|376
|379
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|377
|380
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|378
|381
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|378
|381
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|16
|380
|383
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|15.5
|381
|384
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|382
|385
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|382
|385
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|14.5
|384
|387
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|384
|387
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|14
|384
|387
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|384
|387
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|388
|391
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13.5
|388
|391
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|388
|391
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|388
|391
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|392
|395
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|392
|395
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|394
|397
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|394
|397
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|394
|397
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|397
|400
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|398
|401
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|11
|399
|402
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|399
|402
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|399
|402
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|399
|402
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|399
|402
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|399
|402
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|399
|402
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|399
|402
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|399
|402
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|399
|402
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|399
|402
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|399
|402
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|10
|399
|402
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|412
|416
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|9.5
|412
|416
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|414
|418
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|414
|418
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|414
|418
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|414
|418
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|414
|418
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|414
|418
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|9
|420
|424
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|420
|424
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|420
|424
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|420
|424
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|420
|424
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|420
|424
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|426
|430
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|426
|430
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|8
|428
|432
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|428
|432
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|439
|434
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|431
|369
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|432
|435
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|432
|435
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|432
|435
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|432
|435
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|432
|435
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|5
|432
|435
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|5
|432
|435
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|432
|435
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|432
|435
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|432
|435
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|5
|432
|435
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|5
|432
|435
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|432
|435
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|5
|432
|435
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|432
|435
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|432
|435
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|432
|435
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|432
|435
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|432
|435
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|432
|435
|Yousef Zalal
|Featherweight
|5
|461
|464
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|461
|464
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|474
|352
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|474
|477
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4
|474
|477
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4
|474
|477
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4
|474
|477
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|479
|482
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|480
|483
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|480
|483
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|480
|483
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|480
|483
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|480
|483
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|480
|483
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|480
|483
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|483
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|480
|483
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|NR
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|483
|Joshua Culibao
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|402
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Maki Pitolo
|Welterweight
|0
|480
|483
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|480
|483
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|480
|483
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|483
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|483
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|480
|483
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|480
|483
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|480
|483
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|480
|483
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|480
|483
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|480
|483
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
