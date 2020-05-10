Five sportswomen celebrating Mother's Day for the first time as new mothers

First off, happy Mother’s Day to all of our readers at The Sports Daily. During a time of worldwide crisis, it is important you recognize the outstanding sacrifices that each of your mothers have made. Here are five high-performance sports athletes who have become mothers for the first time over the last year.

Emilee Cherry–One of the best women’s rugby sevens players in the world gave birth to her daughter Alice in June. Cherry, who is planning to represent Australia at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 won a gold medal in women’s rugby at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Rachel Homan–The 2017 Women’s World Curling champion gave birth to son Ryatt on June 2, 2019. Homan, who skips one of Canada’s top curling teams, came back to the curling scene in 2019-20 and represented Ontario at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. In the championship final of the Canadian women’s curling championship, Homan lost 8-7 to Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson. Ironically, Homan’s teammate, Joanne Courtney, also gave birth for the first time as Alexander was born on July 17. Homan and Courtney are hoping to represent Canada in women’s curling at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Brittany Lincicome–The 34 year-old native of St. Petersburg, Florida gave birth to daughter Emery on July 8. Lincicome is a two-time major champion on the LPGA Tour as she won the 2009 and 2015 ANA Inspiration from Rancho Mirage, CA. Lincicome returned to the LPGA Tour in January.

Alex Morgan–The American Olympic gold medalist in women’s soccer from the 2012 Olympic Games in London gave birth to daughter Charlie on May 7, only three days before Mother’s Day. Morgan made soccer headlines in 2019 as she tied the Women’s World Cup record for most goals in a game. Morgan scored five goals as the United States hammered Thailand 13-0 in Reims, France.

Jessica Trengove–The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in the women’s marathon gave birth to son Billy on November 2. Trengove won bronze in the women’s marathon while representing Australia at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. She also finished ninth in the women’s marathon at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in Athletics.