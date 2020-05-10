Jeremy Stephens Career Earnings

By Jeff Fox | May 10, 2020

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 71 – May 26/07 – L (Thomas) – $3,000

UFC 76 – Sept 22/07 – W (Saraiva) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swick vs Burkman – Jan 23/08 – W (Miller) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

TUF 7 Finale – Jun 21/08 – L (Fisher) – $8,000*

UFC 91 – Nov 15/08 – W (dos Anjos) – $76,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Lauzon vs Stephens – Feb 7/09 – L (Lauzon) – $10,000

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann – Apr 1/09 – L (Tibau) – $10,000*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Guillard – Sept 16/09 – W (Buchholz) – $50,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $30,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 113 – May 8/10 – W (Stout) – $93,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 119 – Sept 25/10 – L (Guillard) – $18,000*

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – W (Davis) – $96,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

TUF 13 Finale – Jun 4/11 – W (Downes) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – L (Pettis) – $24,000*

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – L (Cerrone) – $24,000

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – L (Edwards) – $24,000

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Payan) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson – Nov 9/13 – W (Jason) – $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – W (Elkins) – $68,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – L (Swanson) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – L (Oliveira) – $42,700 ($40,000 to show, $2,700 from Oliveira for missing weight)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Bermudez) – $92,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $8,000 fine for missing weight, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Holloway) – $63,000 ($43,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – W (Barao) – $170,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Edgar) – $77,000 ($57,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – L (Moicano) – $77,000 ($57,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Melendez) – $184,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Choi) – $196,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Emmett) – $196,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – L (Aldo) – $72,000 ($67,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Magomedsharipov) – $87,000 ($67,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – NC (Rodriguez) – $87,000 ($67,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Rodriguez) – $137,000 ($67,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Kattar) – $66,900 ($67,000 to show, $20,100 fine for missing weight, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $2,303,600