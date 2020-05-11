5 types of AFL bets - What are the most popular AFL bets?

In Australia during the winter there’s only one sport the majority of Australia wants to know about and that’s the AFL. Not only do we love watching Aussie Rules but we love a punt on it. According to Australian market research company Roy Morgan, wagering on AFL accounts for over a quarter of the entirety of Aussies’ yearly punting percentages across all of sports betting.

But what are the particular betting markets that punters target? Let’s take a look at the five most popular AFL bets that Australian punters wager on.

Premiership Betting

This market is what most of the casual punters target prior to the commencement of the season. All you have to do is pick the team you think will win the AFL Grand Final, simple right? This market also runs throughout the year, with teams more likely to play finals seeing their odds shorten while teams towards the bottom of the ladder having their price inflate.

Match Betting

This is the most obvious bet type for punters and the easiest wager to explain. Bettors simply choose the team they believe will win the match. Bets can also be placed on a match that has already begun, but most online bookies will make you call and speak to an agent to make this wager.

Over/Under Betting

Over/under betting is similar to the match betting market, but in this case the bookmaker puts a handicap on the teams to give punters better odds. For example, if Richmond faced off against the Gold Coast, their odds might be $1.11 in the head-to-head market, but their odds balloon out to $1.90 when the bookie gives them a -54.5 handicap, meaning they’ll need to win by 55 points or more for you to get a return.

First Goal Scorer

A first goal scorer wager sees the bettor place money on who they think will kick the first goal of the match. This bet also has its own subsections including first goal scorer for a particular team as well as first goal scorer for each of the four quarters.

Most Disposals

The most disposals market sees punters tasked with selecting which player they believe will accumulate the most touches in a match. Like the first goal scorer wager, punters can select a player to get the most disposals for the entire match, for their particular club, in a head-to-head against a particular player or for a select group of players.