Adam Gase believes combination of Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore can 'really do some damage'

The Jets fielded the second-worst run game in the NFL last season, so the team is making moves to improve its ground attack going forward.

It starts and ends with the offensive line. The Jets’ offensive line was arguably the worst in the NFL last season, in both run and pass-blocking. There was little continuity, and it made life difficult for the team’s quarterbacks and running backs.

Le’Veon Bell sure suffered from it, as he had a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry. He didn’t have the burst he once did earlier in his career with the Steelers, but the offensive line also didn’t do their job, failing to open up holes for him to run through.

The team signed soon to be 37-year-old veteran running back Frank Gore to help keep Bell fresh, and head coach Adam Gase believes it will benefit the team’s run game as a result.

“I think he’s a good teammate especially the last three or four years in that backup role and the supporting role of whoever that starter is,” Gase said, via the team’s official website. “He’s a great guy for Le’Veon to be around. Those two guys can really do some damage together.

“We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skillsets. There’s a little bit of difference in their running style and how they do things, but we know Frank really well and we know how to use them.”

If the offensive line doesn’t improve this season, it won’t matter what Bell and Gore provide.