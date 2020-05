Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

2014 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — ESPNU, noon

2011 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2009 College World Series

Final, Game 1: LSU vs. Texas (06/22/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2015 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/24/2015) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

2008 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

2014 BCS National Championship Game

Auburn vs. Florida State (01/06/2004) — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

2010 SEC Championship

Auburn vs. South Carolina (12/04/2010) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Alabama (11/29/2014) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

2015 Big Ten Championship

Michigan vs. Minnesota (03/21/2015) — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2010 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship: Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/31/2010) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

2011 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship: Maryland vs. Virginia (05/30/2011) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

2014 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship: Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/26/2014) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Big Break: Prince Edward Island Marathon

One and Done (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Battle of the Sexes — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Anything You Can Do — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fragile — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Top o’ the Mornin’ to Ya — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The Impossible Is Possible — Golf Channel, noon

Forewarned is Forearmed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Opportunity Seldom Knocks Twice — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Setting Sun — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

$100,000-Act 1 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

$100,000-Act 2 (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

2012 PGA Championship

Final Round (08/12/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Celebrating the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Off the Hozzle — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: PGA Championship-1999 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays (David Ortiz’s 500th homer, 09/12/2015) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Anaheim Angels at Chicago White Sox (Jim Thome’s 500th homer, 09/16/2007) — MLB Network, noon

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals (Max Scherzer has 20 K’s, 05/11/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2016 NBA Finals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1992 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns (05/11/1992) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/20/2001) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

High Tops: Charles Barkley’s Best Plays — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (09/14/2009) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (09/04/1994) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1980 NFC Divisional Playoff: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (01/04/1981) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1981 AFC Divisional Playoff: San Diego Chargers at Miami Dolphins (01/02/1982)– NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Super Bowl — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Blame General Custer for the Patriots’ Dynasty — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

1987 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/31/1987) — NHL Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

1988 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (05/26/1988) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1989 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (05/25/1989) — NHL Network, noon

1990 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (05/24/1990) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2009 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks (05/11/2009) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2015 NHL Winter Classic

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Nationals (01/01/2015) — NHL Network, midnight

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (01/29/2020 — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Quarterfinal: Communist China vs. United States (06/26/2015) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal: United States vs. Germany — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon