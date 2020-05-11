OOTP Update - Caveman

A sure sign that things are going well is that the Twins are a month and a half into this season, and they’ve now crowned their second AL player of the week. Nelson Cruz won it back in April, and now Jake Cave has claimed the prize after a huge week.

The Twins swept the Royals and Cave was a huge part of it. Through the week, he went 9 for 13 with a pair of home runs and 7 RBI, which, frankly, will mean Willians Astudillo is going to be in Rochester for quite some time. Heck, it also probably means that Eddie Rosario has been played into the 4th outfielder spot for a while, too.

This raises some of the same questions that had been raised as the season began, namely “what do the Twins do with Eddie Rosario?” though Cave’s emergence likely forces that question sooner than the Twins expected. Not that it’s a bad problem to have.