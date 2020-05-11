MMA Manifesto

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

May 11, 2020

ovince saint preux scouting report
(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Vitals

6’3″ 206 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983

Record

24-13 (UFC: 12-8)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills – the Von Preux Choke!
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage

 

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– inconsistent career thus far
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters
– in a slump
– normally fights at light heavyweight

 

Synopsis

OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills.  The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.

 

 

