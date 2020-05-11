

(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Vitals

6’3″ 206 lbs (Heavyweight)

80″ reach, Southpaw

April 8, 1983

Record

24-13 (UFC: 12-8)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school

– huge reach

– very well rounded fighter

– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick

– great submission skills – the Von Preux Choke!

– very accurate striker

– good takedown accuracy & defense

– active on ground looking for submissions

– unorthodox movements in the cage

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30

– porous striking defense

– doesn’t look for many takedowns

– inconsistent career thus far

– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there

– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters

– in a slump

– normally fights at light heavyweight

Synopsis

OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills. The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.